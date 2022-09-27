Virginia Cold Case Database seeks tips in unsolved homicides, missing person cases

By CULPEPER STAR–EXPONENT

Virginia State Police this past summer launched coldcase.vsp.virginia.gov to revive interest and hopefully generate new clues in unsolved homicides, unidentified and missing persons cases.

The database features information, photographs, and contact information for cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years, according to a release on Friday, highlighting Sept. 25 as National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims.

State law requires VSP host the website for Virginia local and state law enforcement agency participation.

Del. Danica Roem sponsored the legislation that became law in 2020 to create the searchable site, which includes 44 unsolved homicides, nine missing persons and seven unidentified persons with 12 reporting agencies, including Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Fredericksburg Police Department.

State police has trained and provided access to upload cases to the website to 19 local police and sheriff’s offices across the Commonwealth.

“There really is no such thing as a ‘cold’ case,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, in a statement.

“That moniker is misleading because no matter how many years have passed that a homicide, missing person investigation or unidentified person case has gone unresolved, it never truly goes ‘cold.’

“Virginia law enforcement agencies continue to pursue unresolved investigations until justice is rendered for the victim and that victim’s family. Unfortunately, some cases simply take longer than others to achieve that end goal of an arrest and closure,” Settle said.

Del. Roem, D-Manassas, implored the public to look at the cold case database at least once to see if they recognize any of the cases.

“This website gives every unsolved case world-wide reach and we are hopeful that it will generate new tips and quality leads for Virginia’s law enforcement agencies to pursue,” said Settle.