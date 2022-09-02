Virginia State Police investigating fatal Rappahannock County crash

An 80-year-old Rappahannock County man died after sustaining injuries in a Thursday morning crash in the county, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were still investigating the two-vehicle collision, which occurred Thursday at 10:22 a.m. near the intersection of Route 211 (Lee Highway) and State Route 626 (Rock Mills Road).

According to police, a 2020 Subaru Forester was traveling south on a private drive when it stopped and proceeded to crossover the westbound lanes of State 211, pulling into the path of a 2015 Kenworth tractor–trailer, which was unable to avoid striking the Subaru in the side, police said.

The driver of the Subaru, a 78-year-old Flint Hill woman, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

A passenger in the Subaru, Ralph S. Markee, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health, where he later died, police said. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Kenworth, a 64-year-old Louisa man, was uninjured in the crash, police said. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

No charges have been placed, police said.