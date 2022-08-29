Virginia State Police seek information about fatal crash in Fauquier

The Virginia State Police is seeking information about a fatal crash that occurred Saturday in Fauquier County.

Senior Trooper D. Garasimowicz is investigating the crash, which occurred just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road). Involved in the collision were a 2012 Freightliner tractor–trailer that was traveling north on U.S. 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling north on U.S. 17.

Police said the rider of the Harley Davidson, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, died at the crash scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 64-year-old Sterling man, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Garasimowicz at 540/347-6200 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.