Virginia State Police seeking information on hit-and-run crash in Fauquier

Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help in identifying a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Wednesday in Fauquier County.
The hit-and-run crash occurred at 9:25 p.m. along the 7100 block of U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway), according to a news release.
A pedestrian was walking southbound on the paved shoulder of U.S. 17 when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle, police said.
The pedestrian, Robert M. Turner IV, 39, from Fauquier, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries, the release stated.
The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and could possibly have damage on the passenger side, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper C. Scally at 540/347-6425 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.
