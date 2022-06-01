Wanted man arrested in Stafford

A wanted man who is facing the possibility of more than 37 years in prison in Fauquier County was arrested Saturday in Stafford County after giving police two different dates of birth, police said.

Stafford Deputy M.A. Holub went to the Woodspring Suites on Corporate Drive at 10:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. A witness told police that 38-year-old Tavares Lee Winston of Stafford was involved in the argument.

Kimmitz said Winston gave police what turned out to be a fictitious name and date of birth. When the information did not match what deputies found in law-enforcement databases, Winston was asked to repeat the date of birth.

This time the suspect gave a date of birth that was nearly seven years different from the first one. Police finally identified the suspect as Winston and learned that he was wanted on charges in Fauquier and Shenandoah counties.

The probation violation charges in Fauquier stem from two felony murder convictions Winston had following a 2007 incident, court records show. He was ordered to serve 12 and a half years in prison following those convictions, and another 37 and a half years were suspended, according to court records.

If convicted on the probation violations, he could be sentenced to any or all of the time that was previously suspended.

Winston is accused of failing to appear in Shenandoah County on charges that include DUI, reckless driving and possessing a gun as a felon.

He was charged in Stafford with identity theft and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

