Wanted man eludes police in Spotsylvania with the aid of an unsuspecting motorist

Spotsylvania authorities are looking for a wanted man who eluded a manhunt Wednesday with the assistance of an unsuspecting motorist who gave him a ride away from his possible apprehension, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said narcotics detectives were in the area of Lake Anna Parkway and Robert E. Lee Drive in Spotsylvania at 2:27 p.m., when they spotted a couple who they knew were wanted. Detectives tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver sped away, police said.

Skebo said the driver eventually ditched his vehicle and his wife in a field near the entrance of the National Park Service on Brock Road, and ran into the woods. His wife, 24-year-old Sydney Renee Woodyard, aka Sydney R. Stickland, was arrested on warrants charging her with felony drug possession, possessing controlled paraphernalia and making a false statement to law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Skebo said, John Michael Woodyard, 25, got a ride from a motorist to the western part of the county. The person was unaware of Woodyard was sought by police until he returned to the area and noticed a large law enforcement presence. He then informed police where he had taken the suspect.

Skebo said Woodyard is wanted on multiple charges that include felony drug possession and eluding. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822.