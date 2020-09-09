Wanted man tries to evade Stafford deputies by jumping from 3rd-floor balcony

A man wanted on felony charges in Henrico County was arrested in Stafford County on Tuesday night after he jumped from a third-floor balcony in an attempt to avoid arrest, authorities said.

Deputies went to Stonegate Place in Stafford about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that was disconnected, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. A deputy had been to the same apartment a couple of days earlier looking for the suspect, but was unable to find him.

According to Kimmitz, a woman answered Sgt. J.A. Aubry's knock on the door and the suspect was on a couch trying to explain that he was allowed to be in the apartment. Another deputy arrived and recognized the suspect, 52-year-old Augustus V. Lee of Stafford, as the man wanted in Henrico, Kimmitz said.

After being directed to step into the breezeway, authorities said Lee climbed onto the railing and then jumped. He managed to briefly cling to a second-floor railing before landing on the ground.

Kimmitz said the suspect fled before deputies were able to get to the bottom of the stairs. Deputy J.H. Truslow and his police dog, "Rip," found the suspect a short time later hiding in a nearby bush.

Lee was checked by rescue workers before being taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He is charged in Henrico with breaking and entering, conspiracy and felony larceny and in Stafford with obstruction of justice.

