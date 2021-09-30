Wanted Stafford man arrested following high-speed chase

A man who was already wanted in three counties was arrested following a brief high-speed pursuit Thursday in Stafford, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the pursuit began about 1:30 p.m. on Spring Valley Drive in southern Stafford when Sgt. J.J. Kreider attempted to traffic stop a vehicle for improper registration. The driver stopped in the 300 block of Cambridge Street (U.S. 1) and became irate, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kimmitz said Kreider recognized the driver as being wanted and ordered him to turn off the vehicle. The driver, 47-year-old Kenneth W. Arnold Jr. of Stafford, was wanted for traffic- and theft-related offenses in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Warren counties.

Instead of turning off the vehicle, police said, the driver took off at a high rate of speed. He turned into the Newton Motel, where he got out of the car and ran. Another deputy caught up with the fleeing suspect and helped take him into custody.

Arnold, who attracted a large police presence, was charged in connection with Thursday's incident with eluding, obstruction of justice and driving on a suspended license.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.