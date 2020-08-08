Warrenton man charged with domestic assault at child's birthday party

A Warrenton man has been charged with domestic assault and child endangerment after authorities say he showed up at a birthday party, attacked his child’s mother and then left with a 3-year-old.
About 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic call from a home on Leeds Manor Road. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim.
The victim reported that she was assaulted by her child’s father. She reported he showed up unannounced while the she was hosting a birthday party. The man became intoxicated at the residence, according to the victim, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
A deputy reported there were visible signs of assault. After the altercation, the man allegedly damaged a screen door, took the child and fled the scene in a vehicle.
While sheriff’s deputies were on scene, another deputy patrolling the area located the vehicle and attempted to stop it about 11:20 p.m. at Springs and Harts Mill roads. The driver reportedly refused to stop at first, leading to a pursuit. Deputies stopped the vehicle without incident on Turnbull Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
David Minor III, 45, was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault, destruction of property, DUI, eluding, child endangerment and traffic violations. The child involved in the incident was unharmed and was returned.