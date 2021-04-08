WATCH NOW: Convicted killer sentenced to 40 years in three decade-old Stafford murder case

Rodriguez–Cruz was transferred to Fort Eustis in 1986 and he moved both wives to the Northern Virginia area. He put them into different homes in an effort to keep them unaware of each other.

However, the prosecutors said, Marta Rodriguez eventually found out about the second wife. That, along with multiple acts of violence described in court records, contributed to the breakup of the marriage.

Marta Rodriguez told police in Arlington that Rodriguez–Cruz continued to harass her long after she’d left him. About a week before she was last seen alive, Marta Rodriguez did not show up for a hearing involving an abduction charge against her husband.

A retired Arlington detective said in court records that Rodriguez–Cruz admitted to abducting Marta Rodriguez and trying to rape her in March of 1989. Asked why, Rodriguez–Cruz told the detective, “If I can’t have her, no one else will. She’s mine.”

The search for the missing woman came to a halt in August 2000, when police learned that a woman claiming to be Marta Rodriguez had obtained an identification card in Miami, using her identifying information. A police officer in Miami went and spoke to the woman, and Marta Rodriguez’s name was removed from the missing persons database.

