WATCH NOW: Culpeper sheriff responds in video to his controversial BLM posts

Jenkins said he knows local citizens supporting the BLM movement are not in favor of killing police or overthrowing of the government: “We don’t hear or see a separation of the local efforts from that of … Black Lives Matter and its founders,” he added. Jenkins said the local BLM movement has not done enough to highlight the difference in their platform.

Jenkins said many Culpeper commuters in travelling to nearby cities “have had bad experiences with these groups confronting, intimidating them and their families. We’ve even had a Culpeper deputy in a marked vehicle confronted while traveling through a nearby city.” The sheriff called out white supremacist and far right groups as well as “the individual choosing to fly a large rebel flag and drive by our black-owned businesses and events.”

Jenkins concluded, “We’re aware and we’re confronting those people head on. To those people, my message is simple. We’re all Americans and we’re one community. Have your history and beliefs as you so choose but do not try to intimidate and harass others, target people due to race, religion or other differences. If you do, then plan to meet us. Our country is much divided right now. Culpeper remains strong. Putting our heads in the sand locally will not help as the nation gets more polarized.”

As of Tuesday, the video had more than 23,000 views.