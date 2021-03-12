WATCH NOW: Spotsy restaurant owner defying mask mandate takes fight to court

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the hearing was going on, people were outside the courthouse carrying signs saying such things as “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery” and “unconstitutional mandates are not law.”

Terry Fitzgerald of Spotsylvania said he and others are tired of having their rights trampled on. He said he has refused to wear a mask, except for one time on a plane.

“It’s way past time for things to get back to normal,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re here to support [Strickland’s] rights and our rights.”

Amy Sudbeck, the primary organizer of Strickland’s supporters, said people need to take a stand against the gradual takeover of their rights.

“This isn’t just about one person,” Sudbeck said. “What’s going on is not constitutional and it’s not OK. Matt took a stand and we’re standing with him.”

Assistant attorney general Grant Kronenberg argued that Gourmeltz should not be allowed to operate without a license. He called it a “staggering claim” to suggest that the governor’s orders are unconstitutional, and he said Strickland has no constitutional right to operate a restaurant.