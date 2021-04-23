WATCH NOW: Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office releases 911 call, footage from shooting

A 911 call released Friday by authorities indicates the Spotsylvania deputy who shot a 32-year-old county resident multiple times early Wednesday may have mistaken a phone for a gun.

Isaiah L. Brown was shot in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road shortly after calling 911 about 3:18 a.m. He told a dispatcher that he called because his brother wouldn’t let him into his mother’s room.

Brown was apparently concerned about getting his car, which had already been towed after breaking down earlier that night. Brown’s family members said Brown had received a ride home with the same deputy who later shot him.

After being told that his stated reason for calling 911 was not a good one, Brown told the dispatcher that someone better come quick because, “I’m about to kill my brother.”

He initially responded “yup” when the dispatcher asked him if he had a gun, but said on at least two other occasions that he did not.

Brown was still on the phone with the dispatcher as sirens were heard approaching. A deputy moments later could be heard shouting for Brown to hold up his hands and, “Drop the gun! Drop the gun!” After telling someone that Brown had the gun up to his own head, the deputy was then heard yelling, “Stop walking toward me!”