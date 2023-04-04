A Westmoreland County man was the sixth person federally convicted as part of an interstate dogfighting operation in which fights were held in multiple locations, including King George County.

Tarry Jeron "TJ" Wilson, 38, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria to conspiracy to engage in dogfighting. He will face a maximum penalty of five years in prison when he is sentenced June 20.

According to federal court records, Wilson and others from Washington, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia arranged dog fights from at least May 2015 through August 2020. They used a messaging app referred to as the "DMV Board" to discuss dogfighting, exchange videos and arrange fights. Dogs frequently died as a result of the fights, court records state.

Court records state that Wilson attended five fights in June 2020, including two involving his own dogs. He told fellow DMV Board members that he "loved" killing losing dogs and gave tips on ways to do it. In response to the arrest of another defendant, Wilson posted, "People like dogs. They don't like what we're doing to them though, I bet you that."

Among those arrested and convicted in connection with the ring is Carlos L. Harvey of King George, who pleaded guilty in 2021. One of the fights referred to in Harvey's case took place in April 2016 at a home on Caledon Road. Two separate dog fights were held that day and at least one dog died from injuries sustained in its fight.

Eleven "pit-bull-type" dogs were seized in the July 2018 raid at Harvey's home in the 8100 block of Todd Street in King George, along with equipment used in dogfighting training. The dogs had scarring consistent with dogfighting, court records state.