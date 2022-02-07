Witness says breakup, road dispute led to killing of two brothers in Spotsylvania

Danny Lee Huffman had just been through a heated breakup with his longtime girlfriend on July 4, 2020, when he first encountered brothers Fred and Joe Swick in the area of Keystone Grocery in rural Spotsylvania County, according to testimony Monday.
A short time after that initial encounter, the Swick brothers were dead inside a Camaro, having been shot a combined total of 12 times.
Huffman, 50, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. A scheduled six-day trial started Monday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.
The key witness during the trial’s opening day was Huffman’s son, Austin Huffman. Huffman said he was with his father in King George County when the argument with the elder Huffman’s girlfriend of nine years erupted. The couple broke up, something that the son said wasn’t unprecedented.
During a quiet ride back toward their home on Fox Trot Court, Huffman said his father drank 10 or 11 beers. He said his father drank about 40 beers a day, so this was nothing unusual.
In the area of the grocery store, Austin Huffman said the Swick vehicle cut off his father and began “brake-checking” him repeatedly. This went on for several miles, according to the testimony.
The younger Huffman said his father and the Swicks exchanged profanities and at one point, Danny Huffman got out of his vehicle and fired a warning shot into the woods.
A short time later, the Huffmans stopped at their mailbox on Fox Trot Court. The Swick vehicle pulled in close to them and words were again exchanged.
Huffman said his father walked to the passenger’s side of the Camaro and “emptied the clip” into the vehicle. The Camaro was still running when deputies found Fred Swick, 39, and Joe Swick, 38, dead inside the vehicle.
According to the testimony, Danny Huffman then walked to a pond near their home and discarded the 9mm weapon. Danny Huffman later showed police where the gun was and it was recovered.
The most damaging part of Austin Huffman’s testimony was his contention that his father lied when he told investigators that a third man with a gun was in the back of the Camaro and had run off by the time police arrived.
The son, who was 17 at the time, said he went along with the story at first because, “I was scared and I didn’t want to end up losing my father.”
But in an interview with Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Detective Leonard Short a couple of days after the slaying, the younger Huffman admitted that the story about the third assailant was not true.
Danny Huffman had also told investigators that the mystery third assailant had threatened him with a gun and cut him with a knife. But the younger Huffman said the knife wound came during the argument in King George during which he cut himself trying to remove the girlfriend’s name from his arm.
In her opening argument, defense attorney Gretchen Taylor stuck with the self-defense story. She described Danny Huffman as a responsible gun owner who loves beer, his country and the outdoors. She said Huffman feared for his life that day and had to defend himself.
“Danny was threatened, then he looked in the Camaro and saw a gun,” Taylor said. “That’s why he shot them.”
Prosecutor Kelly Green countered that Huffman killed the Swicks in “cold blood” and said the positions of the brothers when they were found dead clearly showed they weren’t posing a threat. No weapons were recovered in the Camaro.
“He was already upset and they were mouthing off to him,” Green said. “He got angrier and he killed them.”
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404