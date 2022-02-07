Witness says breakup, road dispute led to killing of two brothers in Spotsylvania

The younger Huffman said his father and the Swicks exchanged profanities and at one point, Danny Huffman got out of his vehicle and fired a warning shot into the woods.

A short time later, the Huffmans stopped at their mailbox on Fox Trot Court. The Swick vehicle pulled in close to them and words were again exchanged.

Huffman said his father walked to the passenger’s side of the Camaro and “emptied the clip” into the vehicle. The Camaro was still running when deputies found Fred Swick, 39, and Joe Swick, 38, dead inside the vehicle.

According to the testimony, Danny Huffman then walked to a pond near their home and discarded the 9mm weapon. Danny Huffman later showed police where the gun was and it was recovered.

The most damaging part of Austin Huffman’s testimony was his contention that his father lied when he told investigators that a third man with a gun was in the back of the Camaro and had run off by the time police arrived.

The son, who was 17 at the time, said he went along with the story at first because, “I was scared and I didn’t want to end up losing my father.”