Woman, 21, involved in police chase gets a break in Spotsylvania

A young woman who crashed her car after speeding away from a traffic stop in Spotsylvania County last year was ordered Thursday to serve a month in jail.

Skylyn L. Denson, 21, of Spotsylvania, was convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of DUI (second offense) and given 12 months with all but two months suspended. Because the charge is a misdemeanor, Denson would only have to serve half of the two months.

She was also given a first offender status on felony eluding charge. Under a deal worked out by her attorney, Eugene Frost, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if she stays out of trouble for a year. Otherwise, she’ll be convicted of the felony and ordered to serve a year. Several other charges were dropped.

According to the evidence, Detective M. Goosman was in the area of Courthouse Road and Breezewood Drive on Jan. 6, 2021, when a Honda CRV driven by Denson veered out of its lane and nearly struck his vehicle. Goosman saw the vehicle nearly hit three other vehicles before finally stopping on Griffith Way.

Sgt. D. Tittle eventually opened the passenger’s door after Denson was ordered to turn the car off. Denson put the car in drive and took off. The deputy was not hurt.

The ensuing pursuit ended a short time later at the Chancellor landfill, where Denson crashed the Honda.

Frost said that since the incident, Denson has received counseling and mental health treatment in an effort to get and keep her life together.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.