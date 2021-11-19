 Skip to main content
Woman, 66, dies after being struck in Stafford parking lot
A 66-year-old pedestrian was killed Friday when a motorist backed into her in a Stafford County parking lot and pinned her against a parked vehicle, police said.

The incident took place at 11:16 a.m. in the parking lot of a beauty salon at 4 Harrell Road in southern Stafford, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

The victim was identified as Hazel Cobb of Spotsylvania. Cobb died as the result of injuries sustained in the incident.

The driver, an 89-year-old Stafford woman, was in a Hyundai Elantra, Kimmitz said. The Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

