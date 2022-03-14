Woman, 70, struck by car in Stafford Walmart parking lot, police say

edited by CathyD

A 70-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday when she was run over by an SUV outside a Walmart in Stafford County, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the victim was pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot at 11 Village Parkway, off U.S. 17, when she was struck by the SUV. The vehicle ended up on top of her.

The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, including multiple broken bones, Kimmitz said.

The SUV driver, a 16-year-old girl, was charged by Deputy C.M. Sterne with reckless driving and released on a summons. The driver was not named because she is a juvenile.

