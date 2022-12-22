Woman accused of striking deputy with her car granted bond

A young woman who a judge said "made a mess" out of what would have been a minor misdemeanor was given bond Thursday in Stafford County Circuit Court.

Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, of Stafford, is charged with attempted capital murder and other charges in connection with a Nov. 29 incident in which she allegedly struck a county deputy while fleeing from what started as a routine traffic stop. Deputy Shawn Martin was not seriously injured.

Martin was on motorcycle patrol that afternoon when he spotted a speeding Nissan Altima in the area of Garrisonville and Eustace roads in North Stafford. After making the stop, Martin got off his bike and walked toward the driver.

Police said Fagbewesa struck the deputy with her car before crashing into his motorcycle. She also struck another vehicle that was stopped in traffic during her ensuing escape, police said. Fagbewesa wasn't immediately found, but was apprehended later in Baltimore, Maryland.

Defense attorney George Freeman acknowledged that Fagbewesa made poor choices that day, but said she wasn't trying to intentionally hurt anybody. "She was just trying to get away to avoid getting in trouble," Freeman said. "This was a poor decision, but there was no intention to hurt or kill anyone."

Freeman said Fagbewesa has no criminal record, is not a danger to the community and fled to Baltimore only because that's where her boyfriend was.

Prosecutor Amy Casey said Fagbewesa needed to stay in jail. She said two eyewitnesses reported that Fagbewesa turned her wheels toward the deputy during the incident, and Casey said she was driving recklessly with her 15-year-old sister in the car.

"This was not as unintentional as she would want us to believe," Casey said.

Strickland gave Fagbewesa a $10,000 bond with multiple conditions, and said her age was a factor in his decision. He pointed out that if she had stayed put she would have faced a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail. Attempted capital murder carries a potential life sentence.

"What a mess you made [out of a relatively minor charge]," Strickland said. "Your choices that day endangered everyone."