Woman arrested after kidnapped child found in Stafford

A 5-year-old child who had been kidnapped in Maryland was recovered safely Tuesday in Stafford County, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said deputies were contacted by the Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police department at 12:43 p.m. regarding a missing child. A detective told the Sheriff's Office that the child had recently been abducted and was believed to be in the area of Bells Hill Road in Stafford.

Deputies began searching the area as the Maryland detective provided updates on the suspect's location. Stafford Detective K.W. McBride spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of U.S. 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard, where a traffic stop was made.

The child was recovered and 36-year-old Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody. Onwudiachi was charged in Stafford with being a fugitive from justice and in Maryland with abduction, taking an abducted child out of state and unlawful taking of a vehicle. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Deputy R.M. Connelly cared for the child at the Sheriff's Office until her mother arrived to pick her up. Wilbur said Onwudiachi is related to the child, but would not say what that relation is.