Woman arrested after shots fired at Stafford wedding reception

A Stafford County woman was arrested Saturday after police said she disrupted a wedding reception by firing about a half dozen rounds into an unoccupied truck.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the American Legion Post 290 at 8:47 p.m. in response to a call about shots being fired. People at the building on American Legion Road in Stafford were attending a reception when they saw a woman at a nearby residence firing shots from a handgun.

A truck parked at the building had its side rear cab windows damaged. Kimmitz said police don’t know why the woman was firing the gun or why she targeted that particular truck.

Reema Kelton, 37, was identified as the shooter, Kimmitz said. She was charged with grand larceny, reckless handling of a firearm, destruction of property and public intoxication. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Kimmitz said the investigation revealed that the woman had taken the Glock .45-caliber handgun from someone else without permission. The gun was recovered.

