Woman arrested in Stafford convenience store robbery

A woman who was wanted in an armed robbery at a Stafford County 7–Eleven last year was taken into custody Saturday, jail records show.

Kylie Elizabeth Suttle, 20, is charged with robbery and conspiracy. She is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to the Stafford Sheriff's Office, two people entered the now-closed Ferry Farm 7–Eleven early Nov. 23. One of them pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money. The cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspects fled.

The other suspect, 19-year-old James Henry Little of Spotsylvania County, was arrested last year. Little is charged in connection with similar armed robberies at 7–Elevens in Colonial Beach and King George County that same morning.

The Stafford robbery was the third of the morning and all three took place in just under an hour and 15 minutes. Another young man, Micah J. Watkins of Spotsylvania, is charged along with Little in the Colonial Beach and King George robberies.

Little has robbery trials scheduled in Stafford, King George and Westmoreland circuits courts between Sept. 10 and Oct. 15.

