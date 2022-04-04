Woman charged in Spotsylvania shooting

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with multiple offenses for allegedly firing several shots during a dispute in Spotsylvania County late Saturday.

According to Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo, the incident took place in a business parking lot in the 10100 block of Patriot Highway. The suspect and a female acquaintance were having a disagreement when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

No one was hurt, but one round struck the victim's vehicle. Skebo said the suspect left the area before deputies arrived, but was apprehended early Sunday in the area of State Route 3 and Corter Avenue.

Kyla Monesia Smith of no fixed address is charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Smith is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

