 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woman charged in Spotsylvania shooting

  • 0
Kyla Monesia Smith

Smith

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with multiple offenses for allegedly firing several shots during a dispute in Spotsylvania County late Saturday.

According to Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo, the incident took place in a business parking lot in the 10100 block of Patriot Highway. The suspect and a female acquaintance were having a disagreement when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

No one was hurt, but one round struck the victim's vehicle. Skebo said the suspect left the area before deputies arrived, but was apprehended early Sunday in the area of State Route 3 and Corter Avenue.

Kyla Monesia Smith of no fixed address is charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Smith is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. announces new fuel efficiency standards aimed at combating climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert