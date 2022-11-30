Woman charged with attempted capital murder for allegedly striking deputy with car

A Stafford County woman was charged with attempted capital murder as the result of an incident Tuesday during which she allegedly struck a deputy with her car during what started as a routine traffic stop.

Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, is also charged with two counts of felony hit and run, reckless driving and driving without a license. She was apprehended Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore, Maryland, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

A Stafford deputy was on motorcycle patrol Tuesday afternoon when he saw a speeding Nissan Altima approaching the area of Garrisonville and Eustace roads. The deputy made a traffic stop and parked his motorcycle in front of the car before walking toward the Nissan.

Kimmitz said the driver struck the deputy with her car before crashing into the motorcycle. The deputy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries and has since been released.

After the deputy was knocked into one of the travel lanes, the Nissan driver accelerated east into the rear of a Dodge Ram that was stopped in traffic. Kimmitz said the driver then drove over the median into the westbound lanes until reaching an intersection, where the Nissan returned to the eastbound lanes. The suspect drove to the 610 Car Wash, where she and a juvenile passenger abandoned the wrecked Nissan and fled on foot.

The juvenile was apprehended during a subsequent search that included a police dog and a drone, but the driver avoided capture. But police knew who she was and later tracked her down in Maryland.