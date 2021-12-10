Woman convicted of assault and battery for role in Central Park fight

Winn was rushed to the Mary Washington Hospital trauma center, while Evans returned to Caroline. She said she threw the knife out on Interstate 95 somewhere in the Thornburg area. The knife was never recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Corey Wright, a MWH trauma surgeon, testified Wednesday that Winn was within 10 to 20 minutes of death when she arrived at the hospital. He said she was in Stage 4 shock and had lost at least 40 percent of her blood.

She had a punctured lung and deep cuts on her arms, legs, face, breasts and back.

Prosecutor Justin Witt showed the jurors pictures of Winn's gruesome injuries several times during the trial. One juror appeared to pass out while looking at the injuries and was removed from the trial.

Witt on Thursday urged the jurors to convict Evans of the more serious charge. He said she "showed up to a fist fight with a knife" and came all the way from Caroline for the confrontation.

Defense attorney Jeremie Childress countered that Evans' actions were a "clear case" of self-defense. Childress said a video showed that Evans was being pummeled for at least 23 consecutive seconds before using the knife to save herself.