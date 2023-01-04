 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman dies in King George car crash

  • 0

A 76-year-old Colonial Beach woman was killed Saturday in a head-on collision in King George County, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said the crash occurred at 12:35 p.m. at State Route 218 and Windsor Drive, just east of State Route 616.

A 2006 Honda Accord driven by Edith Jane Chapman was heading west when she ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by 30-year-old Colonial Beach woman.

Chapman died at the scene, Shehan said. The other driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both women were wearing their seatbelts.

​—Keith Epps

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Task Force: Meth, guns, cash seized in Culpeper raid

Task Force: Meth, guns, cash seized in Culpeper raid

Johnnie Monroe Thomas III, 35, of Culpeper charged with distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance and concealing a weapon.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela welcomes first European cruise ship in 15 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert