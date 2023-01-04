Woman dies in King George car crash

A 76-year-old Colonial Beach woman was killed Saturday in a head-on collision in King George County, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said the crash occurred at 12:35 p.m. at State Route 218 and Windsor Drive, just east of State Route 616.

A 2006 Honda Accord driven by Edith Jane Chapman was heading west when she ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by 30-year-old Colonial Beach woman.

Chapman died at the scene, Shehan said. The other driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both women were wearing their seatbelts.