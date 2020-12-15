 Skip to main content
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Caroline
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Caroline

A Dumfries woman died Tuesday morning after she lost control of her car and ran into a tree in Caroline County, police said.

Allison Stofko, 33, was traveling south on U.S. 17 just north of U.S. 301 at 9:07 a.m. when her 2019 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the left side of the road and struck the tree, Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said.

Stofko, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

