Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in King George

A Richmond woman was killed Monday after losing control of her car in King George County, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said the single-vehicle crash took place at 7:06 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 3 and Rollins Fork Road, not far from the Westmoreland County line.

Shehan said a black 2012 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on Route 3 when it ran off the right side of the road at a high rate of speed, struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver, 40-year-old Ericka Joyner of Richmond, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead. She was not wearing a seat belt.

King George Sheriff's 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said her office received a call at 6:53 p.m. from an off-duty Charles County, Maryland, deputy who had followed the vehicle into King George from southern Maryland. The deputy reported that the southbound sedan had been passing cars on double yellow lines and riding on the shoulder of the road.

The Hyundai made it to Route 3 before a King George deputy got involved and tried to make a traffic stop. Wharton said the driver was traveling at more than 100 mph, continued passing on double yellow lines and at times drove in the westbound lane.

Wharton said the deputy fell behind in the pursuit because of safety concerns.

As the deputy rounded a corner, he saw the vehicle flipping. Wharton said the deputy didn't realize the driver had been ejected until he got to the vehicle and didn't find anyone in it.

The deputy and a nurse who stopped to help attempted to give aid to the victim until rescue workers arrived. The driver was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

State police are investigating the incident.

