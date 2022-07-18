 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania

A 30-year-old Spotsylvania woman died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in the county, police said.

Jennifer Lynn Rucker was driving west in the 5000 block of Partlow Road about 9 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle, overcorrected and ran into several trees, Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

