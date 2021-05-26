Woman faces charges following 2-month-old son's death in Fredericksburg

A woman whose 2-month-old son was found dead last year after emergency workers responded to her reported overdose in Fredericksburg has been charged with three felony offenses.

Anne Morgan Pates, 32, was indicted by a Fredericksburg grand jury this week on charges of felony child neglect, child cruelty and possession of methamphetamine. She was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Pates Wednesday.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the overdose was discovered the afternoon of Oct. 4 at a residence in the 900 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Pates was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital, where she was revived.

The baby boy was in his sleeping area in the master bedroom, the affidavit states. A detective wrote that the death appeared "suspicious," but city police Sgt. Aimee Lynch said Wednesday that police are not yet ready to say what they believed caused the child's death.

The affidavit stated that next to the unconscious woman was a two-page note in which the woman asked that she not be revived and wrote that the baby was already dead.

