Woman faces multiple charges after firing gun toward wedding in Stafford

Multiple charges against a woman accused of disrupting a wedding reception in Stafford County by firing multiple shots last month were sent to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Reema T. Kelton, 37, is charged with felony destruction of property, reckless handling of a firearm and public intoxication in connection with the June 12 incident at the American Legion Post 290 building on American Legion Road in Stafford.

She is also charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, larceny and misdemeanor destruction of property as the result of an incident nearly two weeks later.

According to the evidence presented in Stafford General District Court, a wedding reception was in progress at 8:47 p.m. June 12 when shots rang out. No one was hit, but a truck was struck several times.

Prosecutor Philip Chichester said an intoxicated Kelton took a Glock .45-caliber handgun from the room of the owner of the home where she was living and opened fire. The homeowner was awakened by the shooting and eventually wrestled the gun away from Kelton, according to the evidence.

Chichester said police do not know why Kelton chose to fire the shots. He said she had no known connection to anyone at the reception.