A woman who smashed her friend in the head with a softball bat last year for no apparent reason was ordered Wednesday to spend 12 years in prison.

Kayla Nicole Haley, 30, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 25 years with 13 years suspended. She had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding.

The conviction stems from a Sept. 11 incident at a home in the 1400 block of Dandridge Street. The resident, Megan Shifflett, had asked Haley the night before to move out of the home, saying she had worn out her welcome.

Evidence presented by prosecutor Steve Eubank showed that Haley went to a motel and returned Sept. 11 to retrieve some belongings. She encountered Shifflett at the home and bashed her in the head with the bat.

Shifflett was taken to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She has a metal plate in her head and continues having cognitive issues as the result of the attack.

Shifflett on Wednesday testified that she doesn't remember the attack but is still suffering from various ailments, including migraines and sensitivity to cold. She said she let Haley move into her home in part to help her regain custody of Haley's children, and still considers Haley a good friend.

In a brief statement made just before Judge Gordon Willis pronounced the sentence, a sobbing Haley said, "Megan, you are my best friend and I am so sorry for my actions and the pain I've caused you and your family."

Defense attorney Alex Raymond said there is no excuse for Haley's display of "blind rage," but he said Shifflett's comments show that she "sees something in Haley that [the prosecutor] does not." Raymond asked for an active sentence of three years.

Eubank said that although Shifflett is a "good-hearted" person, that does not negate the fact that Haley deserves severe punishment for her "unprovoked, savage attack." He asked the judge for a sentence above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of just under 13 years in prison.

Willis told Haley that she has already had more chances than most, pointing out that she has a prior assault conviction and was in the regional drug court program at the time due to drug offenses in Stafford County and Fredericksburg.

"You took a bat and assaulted your best friend," Willis said. "You can't just go and attack people and ruin their lives just because you're having a bad day."