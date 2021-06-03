Woman gets four years for fatal crash in Caroline County

An Ashland woman was ordered this week to serve four years in prison for her role in a fatal crash last year in which a Spotsylvania County man and his 12-year-old son were killed.

Jocelyn Yolanda Garcia, 24, was sentenced Wednesday in Caroline Circuit Court to a total of 11 years with seven years suspended. She had previously pleaded guilty to reckless driving and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

According to court records, Garcia was traveling nearly 100 mph as she headed south on Interstate 95 in Caroline the morning of Nov. 3.

She was about two miles north of the Ladysmith exit when she crashed her 2011 Ford Fusion into the rear of a Volvo driven by 38-year-old Jesse White of Spotsylvania.

Both vehicles went into the median, where they struck trees. White, who Virginia State Police said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle and suffered multiple injuries. He died just under two weeks later.

White’s 12-year-old son, Lennon White, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers. Garcia was also seriously injured in the crash.

Judge Sarah Deneke rejected a request to have Garcia’s manslaughter sentences run concurrently, which in effect would have reduced her active sentence to two years.

Deneke also rejected Garcia’s claim that White shared responsibility for the crash, saying that she did not believe White was at fault, and that by driving at 100 mph Garcia had turned her car into a weapon.

