Woman gets slightly over a year for wild chase in southern Stafford

A woman who led police on a wild chase after she was caught squatting in a southern Stafford County home last year was ordered Thursday to serve a year and two months in prison.

Ebony Y. Hampton, 37, of Stafford was sentenced to a total of 14 years with all but 14 months suspended. She had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of hit and run, assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding, grand larceny and destruction of property.

Judge Bruce Strickland’s sentence was at the low end of the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

The incident began March 20, when workers arrived at a home in the 400 block of Wood Landing Road for a roofing project. Hampton came out of the house and ordered the workers off the property. She then grabbed a shovel and began swinging it at the workers.

Felipe Penazola, the project leader, called the owner and confirmed that no one was supposed to be in the home.

Meanwhile, Hampton jumped into a truck belonging to one of the workers and drove off. The truck had a full construction trailer attached to it.