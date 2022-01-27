Woman gets slightly over a year for wild chase in southern Stafford

A woman who led police on a wild chase after she was caught squatting in a southern Stafford County home last year was ordered Thursday to serve a year and two months in prison.
Ebony Y. Hampton, 37, of Stafford was sentenced to a total of 14 years with all but 14 months suspended. She had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of hit and run, assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding, grand larceny and destruction of property.
Judge Bruce Strickland’s sentence was at the low end of the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
The incident began March 20, when workers arrived at a home in the 400 block of Wood Landing Road for a roofing project. Hampton came out of the house and ordered the workers off the property. She then grabbed a shovel and began swinging it at the workers.
Felipe Penazola, the project leader, called the owner and confirmed that no one was supposed to be in the home.
Meanwhile, Hampton jumped into a truck belonging to one of the workers and drove off. The truck had a full construction trailer attached to it.
A pursuit finally ended on northbound U.S. 17 when deputies got the stolen truck pinned in. By that time, Hampton had struck several vehicles, including two deputies’ cruisers. She also ran red lights and drove on the wrong side of a road during much of the incident.
Extensive damage was found inside the home, including damaged gas lines that court records said could have easily ignited.
Hampton on Thursday expressed remorse for her actions and said she was grateful that no one was killed. Supporters said they are willing to help Hampton and blamed her actions on mental health issues.
Attorney Colleen Barlow represented Hampton, who had a number of charges dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404