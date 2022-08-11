Woman gets suspended sentence in robbery of elderly Stafford man

A Maryland woman Tuesday pleaded guilty to robbing an 88-year-old Stafford County man last year, but won’t have to serve any prison time.

Tiffany N. Barker, 36, of Nanjemoy, Maryland, entered the plea in Stafford Circuit Court. As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Ryan Fitzgerald and defense attorney Kevin Roach, Barker received a five-year prison sentence with all of it suspended.

In addition, a second robbery charge and an abduction charge were dropped.

According to court records, Barker and 35-year-old Kevin N. Allen of Washington went to the Aquia Harbour residence of the victim on Aug. 10, 2021. Barker claimed she was there to pick up bail money for another woman, while Allen claimed he was just along for the ride.

The victim’s grandson called 911 at 2 a.m. that day after hearing his grandfather, who has dementia and was in a wheelchair, yelling for help.

The suspects were still in the area when deputies arrived and were taken into custody. The victim had dried blood on his mouth and told police that $800 had been taken from him. The money was not recovered.

The victim reported that he let Barker into the home but was not immediately aware that anyone had accompanied her.

Allen was previously convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery and received a five-year sentence with all but five months suspended.