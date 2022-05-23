Woman is accused of setting up fiancé to be beaten, robbed

A Stafford woman accused of setting up her fiancé to be badly beaten and robbed of a large amount of money earlier this month in Spotsylvania was arrested Monday, court records show.

Destinee Shanae Newman, 28, is charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to court records, the victim and Newman returned to his home in the 10500 block of Abberly Village Lane in Spotsylvania early May 5 after a trip to Florida. Detective Tony Horn wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant that Newman remotely opened the apartment doors about eight minutes before the couple arrived just before 2 a.m.

Two or three males were in the home when the victim walked in. He was jumped and beaten with a tire rod, a pistol and fists and was knocked unconscious, according to records. He was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for severe head and face trauma, including fractures to his right arm and hand and broken teeth.

After pummeling the victim, the intruders left with $300,000 in cash, $150,000 worth of jewelry and his cellphone.

In a request for assistance on GoFundMe, the victim explained that he operates a music entertainment company and frequently carries large amounts of cash. The victim claimed that the beating went on for about 10 minutes.

The affidavit states that Newman was seen in the parking lot talking with the assailants after the attack, and they left the scene in a vehicle that belongs to her. She then fled in another vehicle, records state.

Cellphone records show that Newman’s vehicles ended up near relatives’ homes in Washington and Maryland. The victim’s phone was also traced to those areas.

Newman turned herself into police Monday, Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said. No other arrests had been made in the case as of Monday night.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.