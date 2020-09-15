Woman is fifth sentenced to prison in Metzger slaying

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mineral woman Tuesday became the fifth person to receive a prison term for participating in the 2018 slaying and dismemberment of 19-year-old Megan Metzger in Spotsylvania County.

Laura Beth Denekas, 35, received the maximum sentence of five years in prison from Judge William Glover for her conspiracy conviction in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. She received an additional year to serve on an unrelated drug conviction.

Denekas’ conspiracy conviction stemmed from the July 17, 2018, slaying of Metzger at a home in Post Oak. Several people had gathered at the home of Robert Keating to use methamphetamines.

According to evidence previously presented by prosecutor Jeff Adams, David W. Newton of Spotsylvania shot and killed Metzger, a Pamplin resident, after rummaging through her purse and finding a card that he mistakenly thought identified her as a police informant.

The group later engaged in a coverup attempt that included severing her head, toes and fingers and discarding her body parts in two locations in King George County. Newton is serving a 40-year sentence, while Keating got 21 years for his role in the incident. The two who dismembered the body, Juan Benavidez III of King George and Keelyn R. Codynah, 25, of Spotsylvania, received active prison terms of 13 and 16 years, respectively.