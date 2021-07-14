Woman killed in King George car crash

A Colonial Beach woman was killed and three other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in King George County, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said the crash occurred at 3:48 p.m. on State Route 3, about three-tenths of a mile west of Trigger Lane.

A 2016 Kia Sorento was heading east when it crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer, police said. The Sorento driver, 63-year-old Gail M. Remington, died at the scene.

Two passengers in the Sorento, ages 13 and 14, were transported to the hospital for treatment. Davenport said it was not clear if the Sorento occupants were wearing seat belts.

The driver and lone occupant of the Trailblazer, a 55-year-old man, was also transported to be treated for serious injuries. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident, Davenport said.

