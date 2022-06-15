Woman takes plea deal, avoids jail time in Stafford case

A woman who drove 114 mph in Stafford County last year with three unrestrained children in her vehicle received a suspended sentence Monday after pleading guilty to three misdemeanors.

Celenia L. Sampson, 28, pleaded guilty to eluding, reckless driving and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. In exchange for her guilty pleas, prosecutor Philip Chichester dropped several felony charges.

Chichester argued that Sampson deserved to serve some jail time for her reckless behavior. Defense attorney Jason Pelt countered that Sampson has been doing much better with her extensive mental health issues and that jail would serve no useful purpose.

Judge Victoria Willis sentenced Sampson to a total of 36 months in jail and suspended all of it.

According to the evidence, Capt. Lee Peters was in the area of the 1000 block of Kings Highway (State Route 3) the morning of June 14, 2021, when a Dodge SUV passed him at a high rate of speed. Peters made a U-turn and clocked the vehicle at 114 as he tried to make a traffic stop.

Sampson made an abrupt turn onto a gravel road and stopped after coming upon a fallen tree in the road. Two toddlers were unrestrained in the vehicle, and a 4-month-old was in a child safety seat that was not restrained. No one was injured.

Pelt said that Sampson, who was living in King George at the time, was heading to a mental health facility for treatment. She was off her medication at the time, but has been doing much better since, Pelt said.

