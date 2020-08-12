Woman picks up felony charges following fight in Stafford

A young Stafford woman picked up a couple of felony charges Tuesday after deputies went to a county motel in response to a reported fight, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies S.C. Jett and T.A. Vasquez went to the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) shortly after 1 a.m. after being notified about a fight in progress. They arrived to find an intoxicated woman throwing a metal ashtray at a car in the parking lot.

When Jett tried to take the woman into custody, she grabbed the deputy's shirt and resisted, Kimmitz said. She also briefly escaped from her handcuffs as she was being led to a police cruiser.

Once in the rear caged part of the cruiser, police said the woman kicked the door multiple times, causing extensive damage to the window frame.

Kashanna R. Clyburn Edwards, 19, was charged with felony offenses of assault on a law-enforcement officer and destruction of property. She was also charged with obstruction of justice, escape without force, public intoxication and underage possession of alcohol.

Clyburn Edwards was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail and later released. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 22 in Stafford General District Court.