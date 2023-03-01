A Fredericksburg woman who bashed her former roommate in the head with a softball bat last year pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday.

Kayla Nicole Haley, 30, was convicted in Fredericksburg Circuit Court of aggravated malicious wounding, which carries a potential sentence of up to life in prison. She will be sentenced May 3.

According to police and the evidence presented by prosecutor Steve Eubank, the incident occurred Sept. 11 in the 1400 block of Dandridge Street. The victim, who had allowed Haley to live in her home, asked Haley to leave the residence the night before, saying she had worn out her welcome. Eubank said the two women got into a physical altercation that night that resulted in no injuries.

Haley moved to a motel where she was working and returned to the city residence on Sept. 11 to retrieve more of her belongings. She encountered the resident and attacked her without provocation, Eubank said.

The victim ended up in the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center with what police at the time described as life-threatening injuries. A witness heard the impact of the bat against the woman’s head, and blood was found on the grass and a fence.

The victim has a metal plate in her head, Eubank said, and is undergoing therapy for cognizant deficits resulting from her injuries.

Haley has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since her arrest in September.