Woman pleads guilty to breaking into home, stabbing man with pitchfork

A woman who stabbed a man with a pitchfork last year after breaking into his family’s home while partially naked pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Madison B. Snyder, 33, of Courtland in Southampton County pleaded guilty to burglary, unlawful wounding and assault on a law enforcement officer. Other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Ed Lustig and defense attorney Jim Ilijevich.

Snyder is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5 by Judge Michael Levy.

According to police and court records, a family was sleeping in their home in the Millbrook subdivision early Feb. 7, 2021, when they were awakened by the sound of shattering glass. Snyder was naked from the waist down and covered in blood and mud when she confronted the homeowner. She stabbed him in the arm, causing him to fall and break his opposite wrist, Lustig said.

The man’s wife armed herself with knives and managed to get Snyder out of the home while her son called 911. Snyder then went to a neighboring home and got a man there to open the door by claiming she was in trouble. She was carrying a shovel as she sat down in the neighbor’s kitchen and began drinking water.

Both the Izzett family and the neighbor told police it was apparent that Snyder was under the influence of narcotics.

After deputies arrived and began taking Snyder into custody, court records state, she resisted being handcuffed and grabbed Deputy B. Taylor’s hair, pulling some of it out. Taylor suffered a knee injury during the scuffle that required hospital treatment.