Woman pleads guilty to wounding her 7-year-old son in Caroline

A Caroline County woman whose 7-year-old son showed up at a neighbor's house last year with extensive injuries is facing the possibility of life in prison after pleading guilty to two charges Thursday.

Ashley Ann Karam, 30, of Woodford pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding and abduction in Caroline Circuit Court. In exchange for her guilty pleas, several other charges were dropped.

According to prosecutor Kelly Grace Green, the little boy had injuries from "head to toe" when he begged his neighbors for help on May 19, 2019. Among his injuries were a black eye, busted lip, missing teeth and bruises and cuts all over his body. He also had duct tape around his neck.

The child blamed his mother and her boyfriend, 40-year-old Edward Prince Childs, for his injuries. Childs is charged with numerous offenses and has a trial scheduled to start Jan. 20.

The boy was eventually taken to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond to be treated for severe injuries. Green called it the "most evil and horrific child abuse case I've ever seen or heard."

The investigation revealed that the child lived in the basement of a home with Karam, Childs and his little sister. Both children are now in foster care, as is a child Karam gave birth to after her latest arrest.