Woman sentenced for shooting toward Stafford wedding reception

A woman who fired multiple shots toward a wedding reception earlier this year was ordered Friday to serve eight months in jail after pleading guilty to four misdemeanors.

Reema T. Kelton, 37, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of assault and battery, destruction of property, reckless handling of a firearm and larceny. In exchange for her guilty pleas, other charges were either dropped or reduced.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Philip Chichester, a wedding reception was being held at the American Legion Post 290 building in Stafford County on June 12 when an intoxicated Kelton fired six shots from a nearby trailer. No one was injured, but a truck was struck several times and incurred about $1,500 in damages.

There was no indication that Kelton had any issues with anyone attending the reception.

On June 25, Kelton was free on bond when she went into the Dollar General on Courthouse Road in Stafford and stole a little over $200 worth of items. A deputy recognized her from the shooting incident earlier that month after seeing her on a surveillance camera and went to her home. Items taken from the store were recovered, and Kelton was arrested again.