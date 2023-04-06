A woman who extorted nearly $63,000 from a Caroline County man after threatening to tell his wife that he paid her for sex was ordered Thursday to spend a year and a half in prison.

Briana Nashae Muhammad, 22, of Newport News, was sentenced by Judge Sarah Deneke in Caroline Circuit Court to 10 years with eight years and six months suspended. She had previously pleaded guilty to a single felony count of extortion.

Muhammad was also ordered to make restitution totaling $62,800 to the victim, who kept every receipt associated with the blackmail.

According to court records and the evidence presented by prosecutor Bryan Dunkum, an investigation began on July 15 when Sgt. B.J. Sadler went to the Ladysmith McDonald's to meet with the victim, who is in his early 60s. The man told Sadler that he had met Muhammad online about a year earlier and paid her for sex.

A few months after that initial meeting, the woman began extorting money from the man by threatening to tell his wife and family about their escapades. Muhammad pretended to be a minor as part of her scam, Dunkum said.

Muhammad was arrested July 15 when she showed up at the McDonald's expecting to pick up another $20,000. The man, who used part of his retirement savings to pay Muhammad, had already told his wife about his infidelity prior to her arrest.

As part of her threats, Dunkum said Muhammad did such things as going to the victim's house, waving to him and his wife, leaving notes on his car and texting him pictures of his grandchildren. When confronted by Sadler, court records state, Muhammad admitted to extoring "several thousands of dollars" from the victim.