Woman shot outside city restaurant, police narrowing search for gunman

Fredericksburg police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that left a woman injured, authorities said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Charlie G’s at 314 Emancipation Highway. A woman who suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday evening, but Morris said police have identified the two people involved in the incident. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, Morris said, as police are sorting through conflicting stories.