 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woman shot outside city restaurant, police narrowing search for gunman

  • 0

Fredericksburg police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that left a woman injured, authorities said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Charlie G’s at 314 Emancipation Highway. A woman who suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday evening, but Morris said police have identified the two people involved in the incident. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, Morris said, as police are sorting through conflicting stories.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows homes burning as grass fire gets out of control in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert