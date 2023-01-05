Woman who stabbed man with pitchfork sentenced to 3 1/2 years

A woman who stabbed a man with a pitchfork after breaking into his Stafford County home nearly two years ago was ordered Thursday to serve three and a half years in prison.

Madison B. Snyder, 33, of Southampton County was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 18 years with most of it suspended. She had previously pleaded guilty to burglary, unlawful wounding and assault on a law enforcement officer.

The charges stemmed from a Feb. 7, 2021, incident in which a sleeping family was awakened by the sound of shattering glass at their home in the Millbrook subdivision. Snyder was naked from the waist down and covered in blood and mud when she stabbed the homeowner in the arm, causing him to fall and break his wrist, court records state.

The man's wife was able to get Snyder out of the house while her son called 911. Snyder went to a neighbor's house carrying a shovel and claiming she was in trouble. Witnesses said it was apparent that Snyder was under the influence of narcotics.

One deputy suffered a knee injury during a scuffle with Snyder during her arrest.

Prosecutor Sarah Watkins asked Judge Michael Levy for an active sentence at the top of the recommended sentencing guidelines, which was four years and eight months. Levy decided not to go that high.

Snyder said she is sorry for her actions but claimed things were blown out of proportion.