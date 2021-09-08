Women pleads guilty to running car into aunt, spraying her with mace in Stafford

A woman who sprayed her pregnant aunt with mace and dragged her with a car last year pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Nyla Devon Lunsford, 19, of South Boston was convicted of unlawful wounding, assault and battery and illegal use of a gas. She will be sentenced Nov. 12.

As part of a plea agreement, the wounding and assault charges were reduced from far more serious charges, and several other charges were dropped.

According to a statement of facts filed by prosecutor Ryan Frank, the victim and Lunsford were at a family gathering on Chatham Heights Road in southern Stafford on July 4, 2020, when Lunsford became argumentative with several people, including the victim.

Later, as the victim, her fiancé and her young daughter were leaving the home, they walked past Lunsford’s car. Lunsford suddenly got out of her car, sprayed her aunt in the face with mace, then got back in her car and locked the door.

The victim’s now husband rushed to the pregnant woman, planning to get her back into the house so she could get her eyes washed out. Court records state that Lunsford then drove into both of them, dragging them about 15 to 20 feet before ramming into a garage.