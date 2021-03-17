 Skip to main content
Woodbridge man charged in child's rape
Woodbridge man charged in child's rape

A man accused of sneaking into a 12-year-old Fredericksburg girl's home has been charged with rape, police said.

Roger Ahmed Brownell, 23, of Woodbridge, is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Morris said an investigation began on Jan. 14 when a woman called police to report that she believed her daughter was having sex with an adult.

Detective Alexandra Tittle identified Brownell as the suspect. Police said the girl had met Brownell on a social media platform and that the suspect had sneaked into the girl's home twice.

The Prince William County Police Department arrested Brownell earlier this month at the request of Tittle.

A rape conviction carries the possibility of life in prison.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

