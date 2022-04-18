Woodbridge man charged in Stafford road-rage shooting

A Woodbridge man was charged in connection with a road rage incident last month in which multiple shots were fired into a vehicle in North Stafford, court records show.

Matthew J. Keldo, 23, is charged in Stafford County with attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a gun as a felon, shooting in public and reckless handling of a firearm.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by Stafford Detective B.A. Boyle, deputies responded to the area of Mine Road and Highpointe Boulevard the night of March 19 to investigate reports of shots fired. Deputies found five 9mm cartridge casings in the intersection.

The next morning, the affidavit states, a county business owner called the Sheriff's Office to report a white Toyota Prius with bullet holes was parked there. The vehicle was towed to the Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle owner went to the Sheriff's Office on March 23 and reported that he'd seen an orange Dodge Charger being driven erratically on Garrisonville Road on March 19. He said the driver appeared to be arguing with a passenger.

The Prius owner said he yelled out of his passenger window for the other driver to "stop driving crazy." He said the driver objected to being yelled at and told the other driver that "that's how you get shot."

After driving off from a light, the victim said he noticed the other driver following him. He said he made a U-turn and headed back toward Mine Road with the Charger still following him.

The victim stopped where he knew there were surveillance cameras and got out of his vehicle to try to record the suspect with his phone. He said the suspect responded by brandishing a gun as the victim ran back toward his car.

He was hiding behind his dashboard as a shot came through his windshield. Other shots struck the engine block, court records state.

Between the victim and Virginia State Police, the Sheriff's Office was able to identify the Charger's license plate number and owner. The owner is a Fredericksburg woman who was dating Keldo at the time.

Police said they used phone records to place Keldo in the area of the shooting that night and matched the casings found at the scene with a gun associated with the suspect, the affidavit states.

Keldo was arrested on the Stafford charges earlier this month. He is being held in the Prince William Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges, court records show.

